Groundwater depletion and that health risk factor in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s growing dependence on groundwater is no longer just a water security challenge; it is increasingly becoming a public health concern, with experts warning that excessive extraction is accelerating groundwater contamination and increasing the risk of waterborne diseases and chronic health conditions.

The concern is particularly relevant in Telangana, where groundwater remains the primary source of drinking water for millions and plays a critical role in agriculture and domestic supply.

A recent international review of groundwater-related diseases identified contaminated groundwater as one of the leading pathways for illnesses such as cholera, giardiasis and diarrhoeal diseases in developing countries. The review noted that nearly half of the world’s population faces challenges linked to polluted freshwater sources, increasing the risk of disease transmission through contaminated drinking water.

Hyderabad has already extracted 96% of its annually replenishable groundwater resources, placing it in the “critical” category and just short of becoming an “over-exploited” groundwater zone. The problem extends beyond the city, with 26 mandals across Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts already classified as critical or over-exploited, indicating that groundwater stress is spreading across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region.