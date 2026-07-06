Soul’d out on music with Threeory Band

World Music Day celebrations often revolve around performances. At Soul, Unplugged, the music was only part of the story. The evening at Akan Hyderabad unfolded as a blend of live melodies, creative workshops, food, shopping and conversation.
By late afternoon, the venue had begun filling up with people of all ages. Families arrived together, groups of friends claimed corners overlooking the lake, and children wandered curiously between stalls.
The celebrations began with a semi-classical dance performance by AYA Club, setting a reflective tone for what was to come. Then Threeory Band stepped onto the stage and, almost instantly, the atmosphere changed. Conversations became softer, attention shifted towards the performers, and the crowd found itself drawn into a shared musical journey.
The band moved effortlessly between languages and genres, creating a set that felt both personal and familiar. Songs such as Snehithudaa, A Thousand Years and O Cheliya Naa Priya Sakhiya and many more songs echoed across the venue, earning warm applause from listeners who seemed reluctant to let a single note pass unnoticed.
What made the evening stand out was not just the music but the audience itself. Youngsters stood near the stage singing along while older attendees smiled knowingly at melodies that stirred memories. “I've been attending Threeory shows around the city, but this one was extraordinary — it took me on a magical, mystical journey,” shared one attendee.
Away from the stage, the evening had plenty to offer. Visitors moved between stalls selling books, artisanal teas, sustainable fashion and handcrafted accessories. Nearby, adults and children sat together trying block printing and 3D toy printing workshops. The marketplace hummed with the same energy as the music — curious, creative and welcoming.
Another guest summed up the mood perfectly: “We shopped, ate amazing food, heard one of the best sets in Hyderabad. And, we just wished it lasted longer.” (Smiles)
For Priyanjana Roy Das, founder of Late Checkout, the most memorable moments came from watching people connect, “The venue speaks for itself — that view, a sold-out room, and a band that looked genuinely happy performing this set. Akan's food and hospitality were impeccable.”
As the night went on, applause grew louder, and requests for one more song echoed through the venue. In a city that rarely slows down, Soul, Unplugged offered a few hours of music, warmth and togetherness — and that seemed to be exactly what the crowd was looking for.