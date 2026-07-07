13 ULBs in Telangana to turn garbage hills into usable land

HYDERABAD: After years of accumulating municipal waste, 13 urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state are set to reclaim their dumpsites. The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) has launched a bio-mining initiative to scientifically process about 78,000 tonnes of legacy waste and recover land for future public use.

The project aims to remediate and reclaim old municipal dumpsites in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Through bio-mining, accumulated waste will be scientifically excavated, segregated, processed and disposed of, while recyclable and reusable materials will be recovered and the reclaimed land returned to the respective ULBs.

The selected ULBs are Moinabad and Chevella in Rangareddy district; Jinnaram, Indresham, Kohir, Isnapur, Gummadidala and Gaddapotharam in Sangareddy district; Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district; Edulapuram and Kalluru in Khammam district; Kesamudram in Mahbubabad district; and Bichkunda in Kamareddy district.

The project will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model through agencies selected in two packages. It is scheduled for completion within four months, including one month for setting up bio-mining facilities and three months for processing the accumulated waste.

Selected agencies will establish processing plants at the dumpsites and carry out excavation, segregation, sieving and scientific treatment of the waste. Recovered materials will be recycled, reused, marketed or disposed of in accordance with applicable regulations, while the reclaimed land will be handed back to the concerned ULBs.