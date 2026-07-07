17-year-old among three held for ganja smuggling in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Secunderabad GRP, in coordination with the EAGLE team, busted an interstate ganja smuggling racket and arrested three transporters, including a 17-year-old Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), at Secunderabad Railway Station. Police seized 41.131 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 20.56 lakh.

The other accused were identified as Mahesh Dilip Wandhare (25) and Kartik Chandrakant Ambe (30), both from Nagpur. The supplier, Sanju Sahu of Balangir, Odisha, is absconding.

Police said Sanju offered Mahesh Rs 5,000 per trip to transport ganja from Balangir to Nagpur. Mahesh allegedly roped in Kartik, while the juvenile later joined them.

The trio collected 40 packets of ganja at Balangir station on July 3 and travelled by the Nagavali Express to Charlapalli on July 4. On July 5, they proceeded to Secunderabad Railway Station to board the Dakshin Express to Nagpur, where they were intercepted.