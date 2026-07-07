Gul: A Love Letter to Indian Craft

As Indian couture continues to evolve beyond convention, labels are increasingly finding ways to honour heritage, while speaking to a new generation of discerning dressers. Among them is Rivaaj Couture, the Hyderabad-based label founded by Shivani Parekh, which has steadily built a reputation for handcrafted bridal and festive wear defined by intricate embroidery, luxurious textiles and contemporary silhouettes.
With her latest collection, Gul, Shivani embraces a softer, more romantic design language, one that explores femininity through fluid silhouettes, rich textures and meticulous handwork. In conversation with CE, she reflects on the inspiration behind the collection, Hyderabad’s evolving fashion identity, the enduring appeal of artisanal couture and the journey of building a label that is as emotionally resonant as it is aesthetically refined.
Excerpts
Tell us about your latest collection, Gul.
Gul is an ode to softness, femininity and timeless Indian craftsmanship. Every piece is designed to evoke a sense of quiet romance while celebrating artisanal excellence. The collection features fluid silhouettes from flowing anarkalis and layered lehenga sets to structured jackets, kurta-palazzo ensembles and contemporary festive separates that seamlessly blend tradition with modernity. We’ve worked with luxurious textiles such as modal satin, organza, mulmul and delicate net to create movement, depth and an effortless sense of grace. The palette is both romantic and regal, unfolding in shades of burnt orange, blush pink, ivory, deep maroon, lavender, sage green and antique gold. Intricate hand embroidery — zardozi, pearls, zari, resham, sequins and mirror work — adds richness, making each garment feel like a work of art.
How has Hyderabad been as a market for Rivaaj Couture?
Hyderabad has embraced Rivaaj Couture with incredible warmth. It’s a city where heritage and contemporary sensibilities coexist beautifully, which aligns perfectly with our design philosophy. Our clients appreciate impeccable craftsmanship, intricate detailing and bespoke couture, while also seeking silhouettes that feel current, effortless and wearable. There’s also a deeply rooted culture of occasion dressing here, making Hyderabad an exciting and inspiring destination for bridal and festive couture.
How would you describe Hyderabad’s current fashion scene?
Hyderabad’s fashion scene is evolving with remarkable confidence. People are becoming more experimental while remaining deeply connected to their cultural roots. There’s a growing appreciation for handcrafted garments, meaningful design and personalised couture experiences. What I particularly admire is the city’s understated approach to luxury. Clients here gravitate towards refinement and elegance rather than overt opulence, creating a space where timeless design naturally thrives.
Which fashion trends resonate with you the most?
I’m delighted to see the revival of timeless craftsmanship and fluid silhouettes. Today, people are investing in garments that feel elegant, comfortable and emotionally significant rather than simply following fleeting trends. I also love seeing traditional techniques like zardozi, resham and mirror work being reimagined through contemporary silhouettes. Layering, tonal dressing, rich textures and understated glamour are trends that truly resonate with me because they’re rooted in longevity rather than momentary appeal.
What inspired you to launch Rivaaj Couture?
The inspiration came from my journey with Saancha. That experience showed me what fashion truly represents beyond the runway — the craftsmanship, the emotion and the countless human stories woven into every garment. It made me realise that I wanted to create a label that reflected those values. Rivaaj was born from the desire to merge traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes, creating couture that feels both regal and relevant.
What were some of the biggest challenges in your early days?
Building a dependable network of skilled karigars, maintaining uncompromising quality and learning to balance creative expression with the realities of running a business were all invaluable lessons. Establishing credibility in the couture space as a young designer requires patience, perseverance and consistency. Every challenge ultimately strengthened both the brand and our vision.
What’s next for Rivaaj Couture?
We’re currently exploring new directions within couture, expanding our bridal and festive offerings with innovative textiles and even more intricate handcrafted detailing. We’re also working towards creating deeply personalised couture experiences while collaborating with artisans to develop collections that celebrate Indian craftsmanship through a contemporary lens.