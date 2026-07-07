Gul: A Love Letter to Indian Craft

Excerpts

Tell us about your latest collection, Gul.

Gul is an ode to softness, femininity and timeless Indian craftsmanship. Every piece is designed to evoke a sense of quiet romance while celebrating artisanal excellence. The collection features fluid silhouettes from flowing anarkalis and layered lehenga sets to structured jackets, kurta-palazzo ensembles and contemporary festive separates that seamlessly blend tradition with modernity. We’ve worked with luxurious textiles such as modal satin, organza, mulmul and delicate net to create movement, depth and an effortless sense of grace. The palette is both romantic and regal, unfolding in shades of burnt orange, blush pink, ivory, deep maroon, lavender, sage green and antique gold. Intricate hand embroidery — zardozi, pearls, zari, resham, sequins and mirror work — adds richness, making each garment feel like a work of art.

How has Hyderabad been as a market for Rivaaj Couture?

Hyderabad has embraced Rivaaj Couture with incredible warmth. It’s a city where heritage and contemporary sensibilities coexist beautifully, which aligns perfectly with our design philosophy. Our clients appreciate impeccable craftsmanship, intricate detailing and bespoke couture, while also seeking silhouettes that feel current, effortless and wearable. There’s also a deeply rooted culture of occasion dressing here, making Hyderabad an exciting and inspiring destination for bridal and festive couture.