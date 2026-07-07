Healing between the verses with Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

"Nothing in this world is as pure as knowledge. One who is perfected in Nishkama Karma discovers this wisdom within oneself in due course of time.” The words appear in 108 Quotes from the Bhagavad Gita: Ancient Wisdom, New Learnings, but for Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, they are more than a passage from an ancient text. They embody the journey that led her to write the book. In the wake of losing her parents, sister and brother in close succession, the actor, singer and painter found herself returning to the Bhagavad Gita in search of peace. The result was not another commentary on the scripture, but a deeply personal companion to navigating grief, healing and everyday life.