HUMTA gets four panels for urban mobility

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted four working groups under the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) to strengthen inter-agency coordination, integrated transport planning and implementation of urban mobility projects across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area.

The decision follows a proposal submitted by HUMTA for institutional strengthening to improve coordination among civic and transport agencies, accelerate project implementation and promote technology-driven mobility solutions.

The “Working Group-1: Policy, Planning and Smart Mobility” will prepare standardised policies and a comprehensive mobility framework for integrated, sustainable and efficient urban transport. It will be chaired by the Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary, MAUD Department, with the HUMTA Managing Director as Member Convenor. Representatives from key departments and agencies, including HMDA, GHMC, CMC, MMC, TGSRTC, HMRL, HYDRAA, SCR and external experts, will be members.

The “Working Group-2: Road Improvement and Traffic & Transportation Review” will oversee junction improvements, corridor development, skywalks and non-motorised transport (NMT) infrastructure while reviewing traffic studies to avoid duplication. The concerned zonal commissioner will chair the panel, with the HUMTA managing director as member convenor.

The “Working Group-3: Enforcement and Regulation Committee” will focus on fair and efficient use of public spaces, coordinated enforcement and improving mobility while supporting livelihoods. The GHMC Commissioner will chair the committee, with representatives from civic agencies, traffic police and technical experts.

The “Working Group-4: Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS)” will develop a unified, real-time, data-driven traffic management system integrating transport infrastructure and traffic data. The Hyderabad police commissioner will chair the panel, while the HUMTA MD will serve as member convenor.