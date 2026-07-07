Low-cost carrier Flyadeal to take flight from Hyderabad daily

HYDERABAD: Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier Flyadeal on Monday launched its India operations with the inauguration of a daily non-stop service between Hyderabad and Riyadh.

The inaugural Airbus A320 flight from Riyadh landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad. The airline will operate seven flights a week on the Hyderabad-Riyadh route. The flight from Hyderabad departs at 7.55 am, while the return service from Riyadh departs at 11.20 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) CEO Kadhir Kadhiravan said the launch of flyadeal’s services underscores the airport’s growing importance as a global aviation hub.

He pointed out that the new route would strengthen connectivity for the large Indian diaspora, business travellers and tourists, while creating fresh opportunities for trade and tourism between India and Saudi Arabia.