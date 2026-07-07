POCSO accused breaks out of jail, attempts suicide in Telangana.

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old remand prisoner arrested in a POCSO case allegedly escaped from Mahbubnagar District Jail early on Monday before attempting to die by suicide by consuming pesticide in an agricultural field .

The prisoner, Kishore Kumar Reddy, allegedly called his family members and told them he was ending his life. His relatives rushed to the spot, found him unconscious and shifted him to a nearby hospital. Police said his condition is stable.

According to police, Kishore escaped by tying towels together to make a makeshift rope and scaling the jail’s nearly 18-foot-high compound wall. Investigators suspect he escaped to meet his partner, who is staying in Wanaparthy district. The case is under probe, said police.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline

Tele MANAS counsellors at: 14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416