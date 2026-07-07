Tiles Take Centre Stage: How Floors Became Statement Pieces

For decades, floors were expected to fade into the background. They were chosen for practicality, durability, and perhaps, a neutral colour palette that quietly supported the furniture above them. Walls displayed the artwork, ceilings showcased dramatic lighting, and furnishings became the conversation starters.

Today, that hierarchy has shifted. Floors have emerged as one of the most expressive elements of contemporary interiors, influencing not only aesthetics but also the way spaces are experienced. From expansive porcelain slabs that resemble sculpted stone to handcrafted patterned tiles that inject personality into a room, flooring has evolved from a finishing touch into the foundation of architectural storytelling.

Designers are increasingly approaching projects from the ground up, recognising that the surface beneath our feet establishes the visual rhythm, emotional tone and spatial flow of an interior long before furniture enters the picture.