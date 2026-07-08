Beyond protein: The rise of nutrient-enriched eggs

“Our journey began in 2018 with just 500 birds. The idea came from my father-in-law, a poultry farmer known for maintaining high-quality feed. A friend regularly bought eggs from our farm to take to Hyderabad because he trusted their quality. That inspired us to build a brand,” says Dora Reddy. Named after Dora Reddy’s son, Abhi, the brand initially supplied eggs to family and friends before expanding commercially. Demand grew significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers became more conscious about protein-rich diets and overall health.

According to Dora Reddy, what distinguishes Abhi Eggs is their enhanced nutritional profile. “Compared to regular eggs, some of the nutrients in our eggs are 2 to 10 times higher. Nutrients such as selenium and Vitamin E are increased by providing hens with carefully balanced feed,” he explains.

The company also claims its eggs contain DHA and EPA, omega-3 fatty acids associated with brain and heart health, achieved through specialised feed formulations. “The quality of an egg starts with the bird. Our hens are fed a selective mix of corn, soybean meal, oilseed cakes and added nutrients such as Vitamin D3 and selenium. Every ingredient is chosen carefully to improve bird health and, in turn, the nutritional quality of the eggs,” he shares.