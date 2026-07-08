Beyond protein: The rise of nutrient-enriched eggs

Eggs have long been recognised as one of the most nutritious foods, offering high-quality protein, essential vitamins and minerals. As busy lifestyles make balanced eating more challenging, eggs remain a popular breakfast choice for many. However, the nutritional value of an egg depends largely on how the hens are raised and fed.
Abhi Eggs, a brand under Abhi Food, is focusing on producing nutrient-enriched eggs through specialised feeding practices. During a visit to the company’s production facility, SVV Dora Reddy, managing partner and co-founder of Abhi Food, spoke about the journey behind the brand and its emphasis on nutrition.
“Our journey began in 2018 with just 500 birds. The idea came from my father-in-law, a poultry farmer known for maintaining high-quality feed. A friend regularly bought eggs from our farm to take to Hyderabad because he trusted their quality. That inspired us to build a brand,” says Dora Reddy. Named after Dora Reddy’s son, Abhi, the brand initially supplied eggs to family and friends before expanding commercially. Demand grew significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers became more conscious about protein-rich diets and overall health.
According to Dora Reddy, what distinguishes Abhi Eggs is their enhanced nutritional profile. “Compared to regular eggs, some of the nutrients in our eggs are 2 to 10 times higher. Nutrients such as selenium and Vitamin E are increased by providing hens with carefully balanced feed,” he explains.
The company also claims its eggs contain DHA and EPA, omega-3 fatty acids associated with brain and heart health, achieved through specialised feed formulations. “The quality of an egg starts with the bird. Our hens are fed a selective mix of corn, soybean meal, oilseed cakes and added nutrients such as Vitamin D3 and selenium. Every ingredient is chosen carefully to improve bird health and, in turn, the nutritional quality of the eggs,” he shares.
Beyond nutrition, the company places equal emphasis on hygiene and animal care. Abhi Food operates its own poultry farms in Ravulapalem and packing units in both Ravulapalem and Hyderabad, allowing complete control over production. “We don’t depend on contract farming. We manage our own birds and maintain strict quality standards throughout the process,” says Dora Reddy, adding, “We also monitor the pH level of the water given to the birds because good gut health contributes to healthier hens. Proper waste management ensures the farms remain clean and odour-free.” Looking ahead, the company plans to expand into more cities while exploring value-added egg products, including liquid eggs. “Research is underway, but our current priority is delivering consistently nutritious eggs,” he notes.
As consumers increasingly seek functional foods that support healthier lifestyles, nutrient-enriched eggs are emerging as an option beyond conventional protein sources. While experts emphasise that no single food guarantees good health, improving the nutritional quality of everyday staples can contribute to a more balanced diet when combined with regular exercise and healthy eating habits.