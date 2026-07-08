Man and woman take poison on Sabari Express

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district allegedly attempted to die by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance aboard the Sabari Express shortly before it reached the Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Sriram Sirish Kumar and Gulivendula Neelaveni. Railway officials shifted the unconscious duo to Gandhi Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to railway police, Sirish Kumar’s wife, Sulochana, told investigators that her husband and Neelaveni had travelled from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to Secunderabad in the train’s general coach. As the train was nearing Secunderabad, the two allegedly consumed the poisonous substance and collapsed.

During the inquiry, police learnt that Sirish is married to Sulochana and the couple have two sons. Investigators said Sirish and Neelaveni had been in a relationship for the past two months and had left their village for Coimbatore about a month ago.

After tracing them, Sulochana went to Coimbatore, counselled them and persuaded them to return to Hyderabad together. While travelling back on the Sabari Express, the two allegedly consumed poison before the train reached Secunderabad. Railway police have registered a case and launched an investigation.