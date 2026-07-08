Priya Malik's verse-atile word of Ishq

Explaining what Ishq Hai means to her, Priya discusses, “Ishq Hai to me is everything. It is one of those shows that has given me a lot, and I can also see what it does to the audience. It is a full circle of life. The show begins with the idea of home and our very first understanding of love in our mother’s womb. It then takes us through life before returning to the idea that when you are truly in love, that person also feels like your home. With poetry, my personal stories, beautiful songs, laughter and tears, it is a piece of my heart converted into a show.”