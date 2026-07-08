Woman, lover held for killing man and burning body in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A missing person complaint filed in December 2025 has turned into a murder case, with police arresting a woman and her lover for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man in Miyapur. The breakthrough came after cops analysed call records, CCTV footage and other technical evidence, which led to the accused’s confession.

The victim was identified as Pentesh. Police said the missing complaint had been lodged by the accused, Satyavathi, who claimed that he had gone missing. During the investigation, police found inconsistencies in her statements. Analysis of call data records, CCTV footage and other technical evidence raised suspicion, following which Satyavathi was questioned.

According to police sources, she allegedly confessed to killing Pentesh. She further told investigators that, with the help of her alleged lover, she transported the body to the Maharashtra border, where it was burnt to destroy evidence.

Sources said Pentesh had earlier married another woman and had children before allegedly deserting them and entering into a relationship with Satyavathi.

Investigators suspect the murder was triggered by a financial dispute between the two. The accused are being questioned, while further investigation is under way. Police are yet to issue an official statement on the arrests.