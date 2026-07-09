Keeping the magic of the circus alive

Her art has taken her across the globe, with performances in countries including the US, China, Japan, Turkey and across Latin America.

Speaking about Hyderabad, she adds, “It is very exciting to be here. India is amazing and the people are so warm and welcoming. I really like it here.”

Also captivating audiences are her brothers Benny Ibarra and Brandon Ibarra, fourth-generation circus artists who perform the adrenaline-pumping Ring of Death, a giant steel wheel act that demands exceptional balance, precision and courage. “I have been performing professionally for 26 years, while my brother has been doing it for over 21 years. The Ring of Death is a 10-foot steel wheel with two sides, and we run both inside and on top of it. We truly love what we do,” says Benny. Having performed in 12 to 13 countries around the world, the brothers are equally excited about their visit to Hyderabad. “The city is beautiful and the culture is wonderful. We can’t wait to explore more of the place and, of course, try the famous chicken biryani,” Benny says with a smile. For Brandon, this marks his fourth visit to India. “I love India. We’ve travelled to cities like Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai, and every visit has been memorable,” he says.