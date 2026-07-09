Keeping the magic of the circus alive

There is something timeless about the magic of a circus. From breathtaking aerial acts to heart-stopping stunts, it is an experience that brings families together while evoking a sense of nostalgia. Now entertaining audiences in Secunderabad, Olympian Circus features a blend of talented Mexican and Indian performers, leaving spectators spellbound with daring feats and lively performances. Among the star performers is Zuleika Ibarra, an aerial artist who comes from a family that has dedicated generations to the circus. For her, performing is not just a profession but a way of life. “I was born into a circus family. Our life has always been about the circus, and I chose to continue the tradition,” she says.
Her art has taken her across the globe, with performances in countries including the US, China, Japan, Turkey and across Latin America.
Speaking about Hyderabad, she adds, “It is very exciting to be here. India is amazing and the people are so warm and welcoming. I really like it here.”
Also captivating audiences are her brothers Benny Ibarra and Brandon Ibarra, fourth-generation circus artists who perform the adrenaline-pumping Ring of Death, a giant steel wheel act that demands exceptional balance, precision and courage. “I have been performing professionally for 26 years, while my brother has been doing it for over 21 years. The Ring of Death is a 10-foot steel wheel with two sides, and we run both inside and on top of it. We truly love what we do,” says Benny. Having performed in 12 to 13 countries around the world, the brothers are equally excited about their visit to Hyderabad. “The city is beautiful and the culture is wonderful. We can’t wait to explore more of the place and, of course, try the famous chicken biryani,” Benny says with a smile. For Brandon, this marks his fourth visit to India. “I love India. We’ve travelled to cities like Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai, and every visit has been memorable,” he says.
However, performing the Ring of Death comes with its own set of challenges. “Our act is entirely on metal, so it is very risky,” Brandon explains, adding, “The weather here is quite hot, and we sweat a lot. Sometimes the wheel becomes slippery, which makes it even more dangerous because we’re running and jumping nearly 10 feet above the ground.” Despite the risks, rigorous training keeps the performers prepared. “We practise for about three hours every week and always make sure we stay in shape because fitness is essential for our performances,” he adds. Combining skill, courage and years of practice, they continue to keep the spirit of the traditional circus alive while creating unforgettable moments for audiences of all ages. With the circus running in Secunderabad until July 12, it is the perfect opportunity to witness these thrilling performances and experience the magic firsthand.