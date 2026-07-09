Mix-ing it up with DJ Ganesh

When DJ Ganesh steps behind the console, he is not just playing songs. He is reading a room, understanding its mood and creating moments that people remember long after the music stops. Having performed at celebrity weddings, high-profile parties and packed nightclubs across the world, DJ Ganesh has built a career that has taken him from humble beginnings to some of India’s most glamorous events.
Returning to Hyderabad is always special for him. Speaking about performing in the city, Ganesh shared, “Hyderabad is a city where I feel some of the best nightclubs in India are, and Quake Arena in Kondapur is one of the best among them. I also feel Hyderabad has more Bollywood listeners than any other city in India. The nightlife here is amazing,” he said, smiling.
Away from the music, Hyderabad’s food remains another attraction. Talking about his routine whenever he visits the city, he narrated, “I always take the afternoon flight so I can have lunch and enjoy local meals, especially Andhra food, which you can’t miss when you are in Hyderabad.”
Ganesh’s journey into music was far from glamorous. Looking back at how it all began, he recalled, “I started when I was 18 years old. At that time, I was not aware of the music field and was doing small jobs as a sound vendor and sound helper. Looking at residency DJs in clubs inspired me to become a professional DJ. After that, I never looked back and got opportunities to play at Bollywood parties for Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many others. It has all been about doing back-to-back good work, and I am here today.”
Despite years of experience, performing for celebrities still brings excitement and nervousness. Reflecting on those moments, he expressed, “Yes, I still get nervous. It comes from being human. If you see your favourite Bollywood star on the dance floor and you’re playing for them, it gives you goosebumps every time to see them dancing to the tunes you play. Celebrities are more particular about music, and performing for them is always a task because you have to understand what they like and what they do not.
One of his most memorable experiences came during the wedding celebrations of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Recalling the moment, he recalled, “I was playing at their wedding, and the moment I played a mashup of their songs at the Sangeet night in Jaisalmer, they were happy because it was a surprise for them. They really felt nice, and that is a moment I can never forget.”
For Ganesh, however, every event matters equally. Explaining his approach, he said, “I think every party and wedding is very special for me. It’s not just about celebrities. We always make sure everyone is treated like a celebrity because it’s a big day, and they have to feel special. Every party is about making the people happy and creating a memorable night. While, celebrities usually want something more particular. We make sure to study what films they have done and what songs they like. Couples generally know the songs they want. That is the main difference.”
Another career highlight arrived when his remix of Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri caught the attention of Aryan Khan. Speaking about the project, he highlighted, “I was playing at the red-carpet premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai and later at the afterparty. Since it was a great opportunity to showcase my talent, I prepared a remix beforehand. Aryan was so happy with how different it was that he wanted to make it an official remix. What started at a small after-party later became an official collaboration with international American musician and DJ Kshmr, making it the first official Netflix series remix by an Indian DJ.”
Behind the celebrity weddings, packed dance floors, and high-profile performances is someone who still values hard work above everything else. DJ Ganesh’s story is one of persistence, patience and constant learning. As the music scene evolves, he remains focused on doing what he loves most, connecting with people through music.