Mix-ing it up with DJ Ganesh

For Ganesh, however, every event matters equally. Explaining his approach, he said, “I think every party and wedding is very special for me. It’s not just about celebrities. We always make sure everyone is treated like a celebrity because it’s a big day, and they have to feel special. Every party is about making the people happy and creating a memorable night. While, celebrities usually want something more particular. We make sure to study what films they have done and what songs they like. Couples generally know the songs they want. That is the main difference.”