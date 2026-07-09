Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala: Failure is almost certain; what matters is getting up again

Excerpts

What convinced you that this was the right time to tell your story through Roots & Wings?

The initiative wasn’t mine, but Saloni’s. She approached me saying she wanted to write the book, and I couldn’t say no. Around the same time, I had handed over charge of IITM Research Park after building it over 18 years, so it felt like one chapter had ended.

India is also at a stage where incubation is well established, and deep-tech incubation is recognised as the way forward. Since we created the first deep-tech incubation system, I felt it was important to tell that story.

More importantly, I began my journey trying to solve India’s problems. While we achieved a great deal, those problems remain acute. They cannot be solved by simply buying technology from abroad. We need to develop our own technology. If this story inspires people to do that, nothing could be better.

Recent global developments have also reinforced that we cannot depend on other countries for critical technologies. A nation of 1.5 billion people has to stand on its own feet. That, along with Saloni’s persistence, made this the right time.