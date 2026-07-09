Rag Mayur: Anumanam has many shades

After winning over audiences with his performances in Mithra Mandali and the hit series Sivarapalli, Rag Mayur is all set to entertain viewers once again with Anumana Pakshi. Known for blending humour with emotionally grounded performances, the actor in a chat with CE, speaks about the film, his character, shooting in Kashmir, and experimenting with a new avatar.
Excerpts
Tell us about Anumana Pakshi and your character.
Anumana Pakshi is essentially a multi-genre film. Usually, we see combinations like horror-comedy or sci-fi thrillers, but this one blends several genres together, with comedy emerging as the by-product. If you’ve watched the teaser, you’ll notice it begins with mystery, then moves into romance, comedy, and several other layers. Some people may try to compare it with DJ Tillu because director Vimal Krishna is known for that film. But the comedy here is very different. DJ Tillu had humour that was right on the surface, whereas Anumana Pakshi relies more on subtle, under-the-surface comedy. The character is someone who constantly suspects everything around him. But ‘anumanam’ (suspicion) has many dimensions. It can be overthinking, imagining worst-case scenarios, or silently creating doubts in your own mind without expressing them. Sometimes, he even plants doubts in other people’s minds to gain control over situations.
Tell us about the shoot. How long did it take?
We wrapped the shoot in around 30 days. The post-production, however, took much longer because the film uses animation in a very unique way. This isn’t an easy film to make, and the storytelling itself is quite different. Apart from the screenplay, the narrative incorporates animation, internal mind voices, voiceovers, and several other storytelling techniques. Bringing all these elements together during editing naturally required more time because everything had to fit seamlessly.
How was your experience shooting the film?
Understanding the character wasn’t very difficult because I’m an overthinker myself, which made it easier to connect with him. But portraying everything happening inside his mind was quite challenging. We rarely get character-driven roles where the comedy comes from a person’s thought process. Expressing those internal conflicts on screen required a lot of effort. Director Vimal also gives actors tremendous freedom. He allows everyone to contribute their ideas and perform naturally without overthinking every scene. That’s one of the reasons audiences enjoyed DJ Tillu, and I believe they’ll experience something similar with this film.
We were also among the first film teams to shoot in Pahalgam after the unfortunate incident. Nearly 90 percent of the film was shot there, with the remaining portions filmed in Srinagar. It was our first visit to Kashmir, and it truly felt like paradise on earth. The landscapes, the weather, and the warmth of the people made it an unforgettable experience.
Were there any scenes that you could personally relate to?
Yes. There’s a scene where my character, who is a vlogger, tests food adulteration. In one sequence, he checks milk and it changes colour. That kind of curiosity and over-analysis is something I could relate to. There are several relatable moments in the film, but that particular scene stood out for me.
What was the most enjoyable part of working on this film?
The writing. There are so many clever one-liners that I couldn’t help laughing every time Vimal came up with a new idea. One of the funniest situations involves my character becoming suspicious of the maid and secretly recording everything she does, only to overanalyse every small action. The film is filled with moments like that.
Can audiences expect to see you in a different kind of role soon?
Absolutely. Garividi Lakshmi, which is expected to release in about three months, will present me in a completely different avatar. I play a village folk singer and a Burrakatha artist. The film focuses more on performance and music than comedy. My character also has a 15-year-long love story with the female lead, and I speak in a Srikakulam dialect. I think audiences who have only seen me in comic roles will discover a completely new side of me.
Any message for your fans?
This is my first solo theatrical release, and I feel incredibly grateful for the love and encouragement I’ve received so far. Even when some of my previous films didn’t perform well, people appreciated my performances, and that meant a lot to me. I believe Anumana Pakshi will be an entertaining ride for everyone. I also hope it introduces my work to a wider audience and encourages people to watch some of my earlier performances as well.