Rag Mayur: Anumanam has many shades

Tell us about Anumana Pakshi and your character.

Anumana Pakshi is essentially a multi-genre film. Usually, we see combinations like horror-comedy or sci-fi thrillers, but this one blends several genres together, with comedy emerging as the by-product. If you’ve watched the teaser, you’ll notice it begins with mystery, then moves into romance, comedy, and several other layers. Some people may try to compare it with DJ Tillu because director Vimal Krishna is known for that film. But the comedy here is very different. DJ Tillu had humour that was right on the surface, whereas Anumana Pakshi relies more on subtle, under-the-surface comedy. The character is someone who constantly suspects everything around him. But ‘anumanam’ (suspicion) has many dimensions. It can be overthinking, imagining worst-case scenarios, or silently creating doubts in your own mind without expressing them. Sometimes, he even plants doubts in other people’s minds to gain control over situations.



Tell us about the shoot. How long did it take?

We wrapped the shoot in around 30 days. The post-production, however, took much longer because the film uses animation in a very unique way. This isn’t an easy film to make, and the storytelling itself is quite different. Apart from the screenplay, the narrative incorporates animation, internal mind voices, voiceovers, and several other storytelling techniques. Bringing all these elements together during editing naturally required more time because everything had to fit seamlessly.

