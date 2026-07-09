Telangana HC stay ignored by builder at Gachibowli layout: Officials

HYDERABAD: Despite a Telangana High Court stay order, construction activity has continued at the FCI Employees Cooperative Housing Society in Gachibowli, HYDRAA and CMC officials found on Wednesday. The authorities warned of legal action against individuals carrying out excavation and land levelling in violation of the court’s directions.
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and CMC Commissioner G Srijana conducted a joint inspection after plot owners alleged that Sandhya Sreedhar Rao, managing director of Sandhya Convention, was undertaking construction in violation of the court’s directions.
During the inspection, officials found alleged excavation, land levelling and dumping of soil after the boundaries of roads and parks within the layout had reportedly been altered. They termed the continuation of construction despite the HC’s stay a serious matter. The commissioners assured residents that the roads, parks and other public utility spaces shown in the approved layout belong to the CMC and would be protected. They said the civic body would immediately identify and demarcate the boundaries of these public spaces and initiate legal action against anyone found violating the court’s orders.
Ranganath said several plot owners had earlier approached HYDRAA through its Prajavani grievance platform, alleging that the original layout had been altered beyond recognition. According to the complainants, the 20-acre layout, developed in the 1980s with 162 residential plots, was being encroached upon, affecting roads, parks and land earmarked for public purposes.
He said HYDRAA had earlier intervened to protect the layout before the matter reached the HC, which subsequently restrained further construction. However, complaints continued that excavation, land levelling and soil filling were still being carried out, prompting Wednesday’s joint inspection.
Warning against violations of judicial orders, Ranganath said any construction undertaken in defiance of the HC’s directions would invite legal action. He reiterated that HYDRAA and the CMC would protect all roads, parks and public utility land within the approved layout.