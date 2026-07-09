Telangana HC stay ignored by builder at Gachibowli layout: Officials

HYDERABAD: Despite a Telangana High Court stay order, construction activity has continued at the FCI Employees Cooperative Housing Society in Gachibowli, HYDRAA and CMC officials found on Wednesday. The authorities warned of legal action against individuals carrying out excavation and land levelling in violation of the court’s directions.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and CMC Commissioner G Srijana conducted a joint inspection after plot owners alleged that Sandhya Sreedhar Rao, managing director of Sandhya Convention, was undertaking construction in violation of the court’s directions.

During the inspection, officials found alleged excavation, land levelling and dumping of soil after the boundaries of roads and parks within the layout had reportedly been altered. They termed the continuation of construction despite the HC’s stay a serious matter. The commissioners assured residents that the roads, parks and other public utility spaces shown in the approved layout belong to the CMC and would be protected. They said the civic body would immediately identify and demarcate the boundaries of these public spaces and initiate legal action against anyone found violating the court’s orders.