Two held for gangrape in Hyderabad's Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: Two men were arrested for the gangrape of a 43-year-old woman from Rajanna-Sircilla district. The accused allegedly lured her with a promise of facilitating her participation in a television show that mediates family disputes.

According to police, the victim, who married a few years ago, had been facing issues with her husband and in-laws for the past several months. Seeking a resolution, she decided to approach a television show that deals with marital and family conflicts. She arrived at Secunderabad railway station late on Monday and proceeded to a nearby bus stop, where an unidentified man approached her and asked about her destination. She confided in him about her intention to participate in the TV show. The man then claimed he knew someone associated with the programme and offered to help, stating he would arrange a meeting the following day. He reportedly took her to his room, where he sexually assaulted her. Shortly after, an associate of the accused arrived at the room and also assaulted her, police said.

The woman managed to escape from the location and lodged a complaint with the Mahankali police. Based on her statement, a case was registered under relevant provisions, including those pertaining to gangrape, and both accused were apprehended.

Police said the accused are likely to be produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.