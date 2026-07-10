Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority plans trampoline attractions at two parks

HYDERABAD: NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park are set to get bungee trampoline and kids’ trampoline facilities as part of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) plans to expand recreational attractions at the two popular tourist destinations.

The facilities at NTR Gardens will be installed near the main entrance, while those at Lumbini Park will come up behind the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) boating ticket counter.

Sources said the Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) under HMDA will engage private operators to install, operate and maintain the attractions for three years. The proposed tariff has been fixed at Rs 60 per user for a maximum of 20 bungee jumps and Rs 40 per user for up to 10 minutes on the kids’ trampoline. Operators may charge lower rates, but annual hikes from the second year will be capped at 10% with prior BPP/HMDA approval.

The move is aimed at enhancing visitor amenities around the Hussainsagar tourism circuit. Officials expect the new attractions to boost footfall at the parks, which already feature landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, boating facilities and food courts.