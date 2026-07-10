Zepto told to halt orders over hygiene lapses

HYDERABAD: Food Safety Teams of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) conducted inspections at food establishments in Narsingi and Puppalaguda on Thursday and detected several food safety and hygiene violations.

At Zepto in Narsingi, officials directed the Food Business Operator (FBO) to temporarily stop accepting customer orders, undertake comprehensive cleaning and rectification, and resume operations only after ensuring full compliance with food safety standards.

Inspectors found dirty racks, crates, flooring, walls and ceilings, while the Pest-o-Flash unit in the fruits and vegetables section was improperly positioned, posing a contamination risk. Food bags were stored directly on the floor without pallets, food waste was scattered on racks and floors, and food and non-food items were not segregated properly. The FSSAI licence was not displayed prominently, and air curtains were found unclean. An improvement notice will be issued.

During an inspection at Burger King in Puppalaguda, officials detected oil leakage from kitchen equipment, unclean storage crates, and the absence of food testing reports and packaging records. The outlet has also been served an improvement notice and directed to rectify the deficiencies.