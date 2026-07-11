Cyclists aghast at removal of solar track section in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 34-metre section of Hyderabad’s 23-kilometre solar-roofed cycling track was dismantled on Friday to facilitate a new U-turn near My Home Avatar Junction, drawing criticism from cyclists who alleged that sustainable transport infrastructure was being sacrificed to accommodate motor vehicles. The stretch, part of the

Rs 93 crore project developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), was dismantled following a recommendation from the Traffic police to improve traffic flow at the busy junction, according to the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited.

Authorities said only the roofed portion has been removed and the cycling track remained fully operational through an at-grade crossing at the location. They maintained that the modification was intended to ease congestion without affecting the usability of the corridor.

However, members of Hyderabad’s cycling community criticised the decision, arguing that dedicated cycling infrastructure should not be compromised for road expansion.

S Selvan, popular as Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, described the move as “the slow and gradual disfiguring of world-class infrastructure.”

In a post on X, Selvan questioned why cycling infrastructure was being altered for traffic improvements, arguing that facilities promoting sustainable mobility deserved long-term protection. “Anything is not enough for car infrastructure. There will be more and more needs for car space and you will always have the vulnerable cycle track to disturb. If there was a need for traffic betterment, would we cut a Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge or an age-old palace? How is it easy for you to take away the cycle track?” he wrote.

The solar-roofed cycling track, one of the longest of its kind in the country, was developed to promote non-motorised transport and encourage cycling for commuting and recreation.