Lucknow comes calling at Mazzo

The appetisers, however, are where the menu truly shines. The Mutton Galawati Kebab with Ulte Tawa ka Paratha is everything one hopes for — silky, delicately spiced and the flaky paratha, crisp outside and soft within, did make for the perfect companion. However, those who prefer their mutton on the spicier side may find it a little mild. Vegetarians need not feel left out, with dishes like Badami Broccoli and Ganji ka Tikka lending smoky flavours and gentle spice without overwhelming the palate. The Lucknowi Chicken Tikka and Chicken Wings stay true to Awadhi cooking, where aromatic herbs and measured seasoning take precedence over excessive heat.