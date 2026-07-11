Lucknow comes calling at Mazzo

“Muskuraiye, aap Lucknow mein hain” — the famous phrase often heard in the City of Nawabs felt unexpectedly true at Mazzo Rooftop Bar, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad. For a few hours, the rooftop seemed to shed its Hyderabad identity and slip into the leisurely, fragrant world of Awadhi cuisine. With The Taste of the Nawabs, a specially curated culinary showcase, Guest Chef Nabee Ahmed Mohd Hanif Siddique brings not just recipes from Lucknow, but the city’s unmistakable sense of warmth, refinement and hospitality.
Chef Siddique describes it as a tribute to the food traditions he inherited from his ustad, who spent years learning from the bylanes of Lucknow and preserving dishes that rarely make it to restaurant menus. “The knowledge has been passed down to me through my guru. He taught me every little detail, and I continue to follow the path he showed me,” he warmly begins.
The meal begins on a refreshing note with Mohabbat Ka Sharbat, a chilled blend of milk, watermelon and rose that instantly transports you to a Lucknow summer. Alongside, familiar street favourites like Papdi Chaat, Dahi Puri, Pani Puri and Samosa Chaat arrive dressed with balanced tanginess, proving that simplicity often wins.
The appetisers, however, are where the menu truly shines. The Mutton Galawati Kebab with Ulte Tawa ka Paratha is everything one hopes for — silky, delicately spiced and the flaky paratha, crisp outside and soft within, did make for the perfect companion. However, those who prefer their mutton on the spicier side may find it a little mild. Vegetarians need not feel left out, with dishes like Badami Broccoli and Ganji ka Tikka lending smoky flavours and gentle spice without overwhelming the palate. The Lucknowi Chicken Tikka and Chicken Wings stay true to Awadhi cooking, where aromatic herbs and measured seasoning take precedence over excessive heat.
Chef Siddique is particularly passionate about correcting common misconceptions surrounding Lucknowi food. “People often think nihari has to be dark, oily and loaded with spices,” he explains, adding, “The original Lucknowi Nihari is light yellow, with a thin broth flavoured mostly with herbs. It was eaten early in the morning by labourers because it provided protein, stamina and lasting energy.”
The main course continues this philosophy of understated richness. The fragrant Murgh Yakhni Pulao and Birista Pulao are aromatic rather than heavy, pairing beautifully with the velvety Gosht Rogani Korma. The Hare Masale Ka Fish Curry surprises with its herb-forward freshness, while Paneer Darbari, Subz Nawabi Handi, Bhuna Lasooni Malai Palak, Dal Sultani and Aloo Shimla Mirch ensure vegetarians enjoy an equally indulgent spread. The Kutti Mirch Ka Tawa Machhi adds a welcome kick without overshadowing the fish itself.
Dessert keeps things comfortingly traditional with a bowl of creamy Phirni, delicately scented and just sweet enough to end the meal on a satisfying note.
What makes The Taste of the Nawabs memorable isn’t just the food but the stories simmering behind every dish. “These are recipes I’ve inherited from my guru,” notes Chef Siddique, adding, “We’re only carrying forward what earlier generations preserved.” That sincerity is evident in every course, making this pop-up less about indulgence and more about experiencing the culinary legacy of Lucknow.
The Taste of the Nawabs pop-up is on at Mazzo Rooftop Bar until July 11.