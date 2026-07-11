Narrow escape for kids as school roof caves in Telangana

HYDERABAD: More than 100 students had a narrow escape after a portion of the roof of a government primary school collapsed at Narlapur village in Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after students had stepped out of their classrooms for the morning prayer. Chunks of the concrete roof fell inside a Class IV classroom when it was unoccupied, preventing any injuries.

Headmaster Janardhan said around 110 students study in the school, whose building is nearly 70 years old and has deteriorated to the point of being unsafe.

He said similar incidents had occurred several times in the past and that the matter had repeatedly been brought to the notice of Education department officials, but no action had been taken.

Janardhan urged the government to either shift the school to a safer building immediately or construct a new building to ensure the safety of students.

The collapse has once again raised concerns over the condition of ageing government school buildings in the state, particularly in rural areas where several schools continue to function in dilapidated structures.