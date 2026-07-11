Qaffeine Bistro: Espresso Yourself at Breakfast

Bringing together regional flavours with contemporary café culture, Qaffeine also offers Southern favourites such as Podi Idly and Parmesan Pista Podi Idly, alongside open toast sandwiches topped with guacamole, pesto pea truffle, egg parmesan and pesto chicken.

No breakfast is complete without a good beverage, and this is where Qaffeine truly shines. We sampled the Mysore Silk, a comforting blend of jaggery-sweetened milk and filter coffee concentrate finished with saffron foam and Mysore Pak granules. Equally refreshing were the coconut-forward drinks — Lavender Cloud and Kaapi Nariyal, which pairs tender coconut water with lavender extract and coffee foam respectively — offering a refreshing twist to the conventional morning brew.

“At Qaffeine, we’ve always believed that great mornings begin with great food and meaningful moments. This breakfast menu brings together quality ingredients, handcrafted preparations and comforting flavours that make breakfast something to look forward to. It’s a reflection of our commitment to creating experiences that feel both elevated and approachable,” says Sonal Ohri, co-founder of Qaffeine.

As the city’s café culture continues to evolve beyond coffee and desserts, this new breakfast menu offers diners a compelling reason to become early risers, proving that breakfast can be much more than just the first meal of the day; it can be an experience in itself.