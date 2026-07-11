Ranveer Brar: Food Is My Identity

Tell us about the OneChef Biryani competition.

The event was wonderful. Biryani is such a powerful emotion that connects people across our country, and any celebration of that emotion is worth cherishing. Hyderabad is perhaps the most fitting city to host such an event because biryani runs in its veins. I often joke that Hyderabad’s blood group is B positive! I’m genuinely excited and happy to be here celebrating this iconic dish.



What, according to you, is a healthy yet delicious dish?

Health is a very subjective concept. If you look at biryani, it actually offers a balanced combination of protein, carbohydrates and fats, making it quite a complete meal. For me, wellness is as important as fitness. Physical health is only one part of the equation; happiness and emotional well-being matter just as much. In that sense, biryani scores on both counts, it nourishes both the body and the soul.