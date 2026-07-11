Ranveer Brar: Food Is My Identity

Few chefs have connected with audiences quite like Chef Ranveer Brar. Celebrated not only for his culinary expertise but also for his evocative storytelling, Chef Ranveer has transformed cooking into an exploration of history, culture and memory. Every episode of his shows goes beyond recipes, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the food they eat and the traditions behind it. The celebrity chef was in Hyderabad to crown India’s favourite biryani at the OneChef Biryani competition, hosted by Vijay Sales. During his visit, CE caught up with him to talk about biryani, healthy eating, fitness, MasterChef India and what food truly means to him.
Excerpts
Tell us about the OneChef Biryani competition.
The event was wonderful. Biryani is such a powerful emotion that connects people across our country, and any celebration of that emotion is worth cherishing. Hyderabad is perhaps the most fitting city to host such an event because biryani runs in its veins. I often joke that Hyderabad’s blood group is B positive! I’m genuinely excited and happy to be here celebrating this iconic dish.
What, according to you, is a healthy yet delicious dish?
Health is a very subjective concept. If you look at biryani, it actually offers a balanced combination of protein, carbohydrates and fats, making it quite a complete meal. For me, wellness is as important as fitness. Physical health is only one part of the equation; happiness and emotional well-being matter just as much. In that sense, biryani scores on both counts, it nourishes both the body and the soul.
You maintain a healthy lifestyle. What kind of diet do you follow?
I believe in eating more frequently but in smaller portions. I also consciously make sure that every meal includes a good source of protein.
Having judged so many seasons of MasterChef India, what has impressed you the most?
It’s difficult to sum up all the seasons because each one has produced memorable dishes. I still remember a beetroot and pomegranate khandvi from Season 4 that was exceptional. In the celebrity season, actor Gaurav Khanna created a visually stunning ‘honey-dripping dessert’ that has stayed with me. Every season has had dishes that stood out. There were also a couple of Korean dishes from one of the winning contestants that were truly remarkable.
If you were hosting guests, what would you love to serve them?
Being from Lucknow, biryani and kebabs are always my first choice when entertaining guests. That’s how we love to welcome people, with food that reflects our heritage.
What do you love most about biryani?
Biryani is a dish that comes straight from the soul. Many dishes come with a certain amount of pretence or theatrics, but biryani doesn’t. There is no drama, it is simply honest, soulful food. I think that’s what makes it so universally loved.
What’s your go-to snack?
Usually roasted chana, puffed rice or makhana. They’re simple, satisfying and make for great snacks.
What does food mean to you?
Food is my identity. It is my window to the world, the lens through which I experience people, places and cultures. It is the pair of spectacles through which I see life.