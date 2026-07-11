Telangana launches 'Bill One' for unified municipal payments

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) has launched ‘Bill One’, a unified municipal payment system across all 133 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana, excluding the Core Urban Region (CURE), comprising GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

The platform enables citizens to pay multiple municipal dues, including property tax, water charges and trade licence fees, through a single transaction. Earlier, taxpayers had to make separate payments for each service, often involving multiple demand notices and repeated visits to municipal offices.

The system generates a single consolidated demand notice linked to the Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN), combining all eligible municipal dues into one bill. Property owners with multiple services or properties can also view all applicable dues on a single platform.

Bill One also allows partial payments and instalments, offering greater flexibility and encouraging timely payment of taxes. The service is available through handheld devices used by municipal ward officers and bill collectors, as well as the official municipal portal.