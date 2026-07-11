The Glyder Advantage: How athletes master pressure and performance

The book explores how the mental skills used in competitive sports can be adapted to everyday life, offering practical ways to deal with pressure, build resilience and improve performance. Speaking about how the idea first came to life, Gopinathan said the inspiration came from looking beyond conventional approaches to personal development. “We were trying to work at a different angle. One fine day, while discussing, we thought this is something sportsmen undergo every single day, so why couldn’t we approach it from that perspective? That was the spark, and we went to sports because they are the best at performing under pressure and can help enable students and corporate workers,” he shared.