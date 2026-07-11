Turning Up the Volume: Radio Bar Marks One Year in Hyderabad

Some places are built around food, others around music. Radio Bar in Hitec City, has managed to strike the perfect balance between the two. As the city’s nightlife scene continues to evolve, the bar marked its first anniversary with an evening that was less about looking back and more about celebrating the vibrant community it has built over the past year.

The anniversary celebrations had all the ingredients of a memorable night — pulsating music, handcrafted cocktails, lively conversations, and a menu that kept guests returning for another bite. The atmosphere was electric from the moment guests walked in, with DJs setting the mood as the venue filled with regulars and first-time visitors alike, all raising a toast to Radio Bar’s milestone.