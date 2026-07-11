Turning Up the Volume: Radio Bar Marks One Year in Hyderabad

Some places are built around food, others around music. Radio Bar in Hitec City, has managed to strike the perfect balance between the two. As the city’s nightlife scene continues to evolve, the bar marked its first anniversary with an evening that was less about looking back and more about celebrating the vibrant community it has built over the past year.
The anniversary celebrations had all the ingredients of a memorable night — pulsating music, handcrafted cocktails, lively conversations, and a menu that kept guests returning for another bite. The atmosphere was electric from the moment guests walked in, with DJs setting the mood as the venue filled with regulars and first-time visitors alike, all raising a toast to Radio Bar’s milestone.
The culinary offerings reflected the bar’s contemporary approach to comfort food with global influences. Among the vegetarian small plates, the Avocado Jalapeño Cheese Bite stood out with its creamy filling balanced by the subtle heat of jalapeños. The Charred Cottage Cheese Skewers were smoky and well-marinated, while the Beetroot Curry Croquette brought together earthy sweetness and aromatic spices in a crisp shell. Another standout was the Rajma Galouti, an inventive vegetarian take on the classic galouti kebab, delivering a soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture packed with robust flavours.
The non-vegetarian selection was equally impressive. The Chicken Thecha Tikka packed a fiery punch, staying true to the bold Maharashtrian thecha flavours without overwhelming the palate. The Green Harissa Chicken Skewer introduced a refreshing herbaceous note, while the Balsamic Lamb Bombs offered tender bites of lamb elevated by the tangy sweetness of balsamic. Seafood lovers found their favourite in the Chilli Prawn Spring Rolls, where crisp pastry gave way to juicy prawns coated in a mildly spicy filling.
No celebration at Radio Bar would be complete without cocktails that are as playful as the venue itself. The Radio 2.0 was a refreshing blend crafted with Greater Than gin, infused with kaffir lime and yuzu-inspired citrus notes, making it a crisp companion to the evening’s appetisers. Equally enjoyable was the Tune It Twist, featuring Tanqueray No Ten paired with cucumber and litchi juice, resulting in a light, fruity cocktail that remained balanced and refreshing throughout.
Judging by the enthusiasm surrounding its first anniversary, the bar isn’t simply celebrating a successful year, it’s setting the stage for many more nights that promise great music, good food, and unforgettable memories.