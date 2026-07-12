Sewers in the Hyderabad to get a ‘SHUDH’ makeover with AI

HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday formally launched ‘Project SHUDH’, an AI-powered sewer governance platform developed by Hyderabad-based deep-tech startup The Bot Factory under the guidance of the All India Robotics Association (AIRA).
Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar described Project SHUDH as a pioneering innovation demonstrating how advanced technologies can address critical urban challenges. He said Telangana had emerged as a leading destination for innovation, startups and emerging technologies, and that the government remained committed to encouraging young entrepreneurs developing solutions with societal impact.
Sridhar said the project could benefit civic agencies such as HMWSSB and GHMC by identifying drain blockages, generating alerts and providing data for predictive analytics. He said the platform could improve drainage management and reduce overflow incidents.
HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy said trials had shown promising results and the department plans a pilot deployment before scaling up the platform based on its performance.
The Bot Factory Robotics head, Nihitha, said Project SHUDH marked a shift from sewer cleaning to sewer governance by digitally tracking and analysing sewer interventions. The AI-powered robotic platform aims to enable smarter management of underground infrastructure and eliminate human entry into sewers and manholes.