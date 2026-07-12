Sewers in the Hyderabad to get a ‘SHUDH’ makeover with AI

HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday formally launched ‘Project SHUDH’, an AI-powered sewer governance platform developed by Hyderabad-based deep-tech startup The Bot Factory under the guidance of the All India Robotics Association (AIRA).

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar described Project SHUDH as a pioneering innovation demonstrating how advanced technologies can address critical urban challenges. He said Telangana had emerged as a leading destination for innovation, startups and emerging technologies, and that the government remained committed to encouraging young entrepreneurs developing solutions with societal impact.