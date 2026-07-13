10 teams deployed to trace murder suspect in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Police have intensified the hunt for P Rajkumar, the prime accused in the murder of six persons in Shabad mandal, deploying 10 special teams and alerting the Railway Police. The accused, who allegedly confessed to the killings in a phone call to his father, remains absconding.

Rajkumar, who was accused in a POCSO case, allegedly killed six persons late on Friday in Shabad mandal. The victims include his wife and two sons, besides three members of the victim’s family, including the victim and her mother, for lodging a complaint against him alleging harassment.

A day after the killings in Rangareddy district, personnel from multiple police units have been pressed into service to trace the 35-year-old suspect.

Investigators suspect Rajkumar abandoned his car near the railway tracks at Chegur before either heading towards a nearby railway station or escaping into the adjoining forest. Based on technical evidence and other leads, search operations have been expanded, with teams analysing CCTV footage, mobile phone data and inputs from his relatives and acquaintances.

According to police, Rajkumar called his father soon after the killings, confessed to the murders and said he intended to end his own life before disconnecting the call. Acting on this information, police have been searching nearby water bodies, forest areas and railway tracks. Railway Police have also been asked to verify whether any unidentified suicide cases have been reported in the region.

Future City Commissioner of Police (CP) Tarun Joshi on Sunday dismissed rumours circulating on social media that the accused had been arrested, clarifying that Rajkumar remains absconding and that the search operation is continuing.