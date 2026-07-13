Hyderabad SI booked for letting grandkid drive car

HYDERABAD: A police sub-inspector was booked for allegedly allowing his six-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter to drive his car on a busy road in Hyderabad.

According to Narsingi police, the incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday on the Gandhamguda-Bairagiguda Road. The officer, identified as Pujari Thirupathi, who is serving with the Hyderabad City Police, allegedly allowed the child to drive while he sat in the front passenger seat.

Police said the car was moving slowly, leading to traffic congestion on the busy stretch. Several motorists stopped the vehicle and questioned the officer about allowing such a young child to drive.

Eyewitnesses said when one motorist asked the girl about it, she reportedly replied, “My grandfather is a sub-inspector.” As more people gathered and confronted the officer, he allegedly defended his actions, saying, “This is an automatic car. The child may be behind the wheel, but I have full control.”

The incident triggered criticism on social media, with many accusing the officer of setting a poor example by violating traffic safety norms despite being a police officer.

Based on the incident, Narsingi police registered a case against Pujari Thirupathi under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 184 and 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act for permitting a minor to drive a motor vehicle.

Further investigation is under way.