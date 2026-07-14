Celebrating the many faces of devi



For Sathvika, however, these were never isolated compositions but interconnected expressions of the same feminine force. “Whether it is Annamayya or Purandaradasa, every composer portrays devi differently. In one composition she is a confident lover, in another she is a warrior princess. We begin with the giver of knowledge, then move to the courageous princess, the bold lover, the nurturing mother and finally the all-pervading energy. Although each segment has its own identity, they are all expressions of the same divine energy,” she explains.