Four held for assaulting BLOs during SIR exercise in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were allegedly assaulted while on duty at a government school in NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, on Monday, prompting election staff to briefly boycott work over security concerns.
Banjara Hills police have arrested four persons for allegedly obstructing BLOs from discharging their official duties. The case was registered based on complaints filed by election officials.
According to police, on Sunday, a group of local political workers, accompanied by a media person, allegedly entered the Government School in NBT Nagar on Road No. 12 and confronted the BLOs while they were carrying out election-related work.
This was after BRS leader Raju Mudiraj and Congress leader Bala Narasimha questioned the BLOs over the alleged distribution of around 20 Enumeration Forms to a single individual. The matter was brought to the notice of Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) Kailash and subsequently resolved.
However, according to the BLOs, a group of women returned to the school on Monday morning and assaulted two officials. They further alleged that they were prevented from leaving the premises and that an ambulance was also stopped from entering the campus.
Police said tensions escalated after a group allegedly went to the residence of Raju Mudiraj and accused him of assaulting the BLOs while under the influence of liquor. His mother, Shankaramma, denied the allegation, saying her son does not consume liquor. The exchange led to a heated argument.
Following the incident, the BLOs boycotted SIR duties, demanding action against those responsible. They resumed work after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation lodged a formal complaint with Banjara Hills police.
Based on complaints filed by officials associated with the Khairatabad Assembly constituency, including the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs), police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested four persons. The investigation is ongoing.
Several political leaders, including Congress leader Vijaya Reddy and BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan, visited the Banjara Hills police station and questioned the police over the arrests. In a representation to the Jubilee Hills Deputy Municipal Commissioner, the BLOs sought strict action against the accused and requested that they be relieved of BLO duties.
District Election Officer RV Karnan has directed election officials to strengthen voter awareness campaigns and improve coordination with political parties for the smooth conduct of the SIR of electoral rolls. Reviewing the progress of house-to-house enumeration, collection and digitisation of Enumeration Forms on Monday, Karnan said close coordination among BLOs, BLAs and political parties was essential to ensure every eligible voter was covered.
Representatives of recognised political parties raised concerns over voter awareness, the availability of BLOs, collection of forms and digitisation centres. Karnan directed EROs and AEROs to intensify awareness campaigns through Tom-Tom and SAT Auto publicity. He also instructed BLOs and supervisors to remain available in their allotted areas from 8 am to 8 pm during the enumeration period and to strictly follow Election Commission of India guidelines.