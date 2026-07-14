Hyderabad gig workers can now take breaks, courtesy Amazon

HYDERABAD: Air-conditioned rest stops with free WiFi, mobile charging and drinking water will soon be available for gig workers across Hyderabad, with the state government partnering with Amazon India to set up five ‘Ashray’ centres at high-footfall locations. It aims to provide delivery personnel with clean, comfortable spaces to rest and recharge during their workday.
An MoU was signed on Monday in the presence of MAUD Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana.
Under Amazon India’s CSR initiative, Project Ashray, five air-conditioned rest cabins will be established at Kondapur, Tellapur, Patancheru, Bharathinagar and Chandanagar under the CMC limits. Amazon will bear the entire cost of setting up and maintaining the facilities. The centres will be open free of charge to gig workers across all delivery platforms and will offer WiFi, mobile charging, drinking water, air-conditioning and other basic amenities.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Telangana values the contribution of workers who power the economy. “The hardworking workforce that partners with digital economy players keeps modern life moving. Hyderabad will become a more humane city with the establishment of Ashray centres. I congratulate Amazon for this initiative,” he said.
Delivery executive Mohammad Rafi said that the centres would significantly improve the daily lives of gig workers. “The heat takes a toll, our phones run out of charge and finding a place to rest is difficult. These rest stops will make a real difference,” he added.