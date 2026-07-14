Natyotsav 2026 brings Bengali theatre alive

The evening began with Bitish Babu, written and directed by Dibyendu Paul. Set in Kolkata’s historic Bow Barracks, the play follows David Gail, one of the last members of the city’s Anglo-Indian community, as he revisits memories of family, music, childhood and home. Through his conversations with bartender Nikhil (played by Ashim Raychowdhury), the story slowly unfolds into a moving reflection on belonging, identity and a community that is gradually disappearing. It is nostalgic without becoming sentimental, asking what people carry with them when places and histories begin to fade.