Rajendra Prasad on Comedy, Cinema and Legacy

How did you feel when you were informed about receiving Padma Shri this year?

I wasn’t surprised as much as I was grateful. For over 40 years, I have dedicated my life to comedy and worked to establish it as a genre that could stand shoulder to shoulder with heroism. I wanted comedy itself to become the hero. Knowing that my work has brought joy to generations of Telugu audiences is the greatest reward. From former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who admired my work, to ordinary people across the world, the love I have received has been overwhelming. The Padma Shri is an honour, but the affection of audiences has always been my biggest award.



Tell us about your journey in cinema.

I was born into a middle-class family. My father was a school teacher, and I completed engineering with a first class distinction. I was born in Nimmakuru, the same village as NT Rama Rao. His family knew ours, and when they realised I wanted to act, they encouraged him to help me. He got me admitted to the Madras Film Institute. I left behind my engineering career and joined the institute, where I won gold medals in four disciplines. Rajinikanth belonged to the first batch, I was in the second, and Chiranjeevi came later. Like every newcomer, I struggled. Dubbing for films became my livelihood, and it helped me build a house in Chennai, before acting gave me the stability. Gradually, I got small roles and met directors like Jandhyala and Vamsy, who believed in me. They gave me opportunities that changed my career. At one point, NTR asked me a question that transformed my thinking. He said every major hero had a unique identity — one represented mythology, another romance, another action. ‘What will people remember you for?’ he asked. I searched for that answer. Around that time, I attended a Charlie Chaplin Film Festival organised by the American Consulate in Chennai. Watching Chaplin made me realise that comedy itself could be heroic. Why couldn’t humour carry a film the way romance or action did? That thought became the foundation of my career. Ladies Tailor changed everything. From there, I never looked back. Alongside comedy, films such as Aa Naluguru, Yerra Mandaram and Muthyamanta Muddu allowed audiences to see another side of me. Later, films like Srimanthudu, Nannaku Prematho and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo reaffirmed my belief that people had begun accepting me not just as a comedian but as an actor.

