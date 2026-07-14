Rajendra Prasad on Comedy, Cinema and Legacy

Few actors have shaped Telugu comedies the way Rajendra Prasad has. Revered as the ‘King of Comedy’, he redefined what it meant to be a leading man by proving that humour alone could carry a film. Across four decades and more than 300 films, he has seamlessly balanced laughter with deeply moving performances, making audiences smile, cry and reflect in equal measure. Fresh from being conferred the Padma Shri, the actor looks back on the milestones that shaped his remarkable journey, his admiration for NT Rama Rao and Charlie Chaplin, the films that changed his life and more.
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How did you feel when you were informed about receiving Padma Shri this year?
I wasn’t surprised as much as I was grateful. For over 40 years, I have dedicated my life to comedy and worked to establish it as a genre that could stand shoulder to shoulder with heroism. I wanted comedy itself to become the hero. Knowing that my work has brought joy to generations of Telugu audiences is the greatest reward. From former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who admired my work, to ordinary people across the world, the love I have received has been overwhelming. The Padma Shri is an honour, but the affection of audiences has always been my biggest award.
Tell us about your journey in cinema.
I was born into a middle-class family. My father was a school teacher, and I completed engineering with a first class distinction. I was born in Nimmakuru, the same village as NT Rama Rao. His family knew ours, and when they realised I wanted to act, they encouraged him to help me. He got me admitted to the Madras Film Institute. I left behind my engineering career and joined the institute, where I won gold medals in four disciplines. Rajinikanth belonged to the first batch, I was in the second, and Chiranjeevi came later. Like every newcomer, I struggled. Dubbing for films became my livelihood, and it helped me build a house in Chennai, before acting gave me the stability. Gradually, I got small roles and met directors like Jandhyala and Vamsy, who believed in me. They gave me opportunities that changed my career. At one point, NTR asked me a question that transformed my thinking. He said every major hero had a unique identity — one represented mythology, another romance, another action. ‘What will people remember you for?’ he asked. I searched for that answer. Around that time, I attended a Charlie Chaplin Film Festival organised by the American Consulate in Chennai. Watching Chaplin made me realise that comedy itself could be heroic. Why couldn’t humour carry a film the way romance or action did? That thought became the foundation of my career. Ladies Tailor changed everything. From there, I never looked back. Alongside comedy, films such as Aa Naluguru, Yerra Mandaram and Muthyamanta Muddu allowed audiences to see another side of me. Later, films like Srimanthudu, Nannaku Prematho and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo reaffirmed my belief that people had begun accepting me not just as a comedian but as an actor.
From comedy to emotionally powerful films like Aa Naluguru, what fascinated you about such roles?
NTR once asked me if the film institute had taught me comedy. I told him the institute teaches acting, not comedy, villainy or heroism. An actor simply plays different characters. Whether it is Ladies Tailor or Aa Naluguru, the foundation remains the same. The difference lies in how honestly you become that character.
What drew you towards comedy?
I wanted my own identity. Telugu cinema already had stars known for romance, action and mythology. I wanted people to remember me for something different. When Ladies Tailor, Pelli Pustakam, April 1 Vidudala and Edurinti Mogudu Pakkinti Pellam became huge successes, people realised comedy could sustain an entire film. PV Narasimha Rao once told me that cinema gives relief to people who work hard all day, and that my films had the power to ease their stress. Hearing that from the Prime Minister meant a lot. Even my comedy is rooted in human relationships. Audiences laugh because they see themselves in those situations. That is why people continue to watch my films decades later.
What were the biggest challenges in establishing yourself?
Earlier, comedians were always side characters, the hero’s friend or relative. Turning a comedian into the hero of an entire film was considered impossible. Making audiences laugh from the first scene to the last is one of the hardest things an actor can do. Take April 1 Vidudala. My character lies all the time, but when he is finally forced to speak only the truth, every scene becomes funnier. Yet by the end, audiences are emotional. That balance between laughter and emotion is something I cherish.
What was your relationship with NT Rama Rao like?
He guided me throughout my career. If every person has a mother, father, guru and God, then for me, NTR was both guru and God. Everything I learnt about discipline, cinema and life came from him.
What compliment remains closest to your heart?
There have been many, but one I treasure is from K Viswanath garu after watching Aa Naluguru. He told me, ‘I searched for Rajendra Prasad throughout the film, but I only saw Raghuram.’ For an actor, there is no greater compliment than disappearing completely into a character.
Is there one film that is especially close to your heart?
Every film has given me something. But one memorable experience was meeting Akshay Kumar. He had watched my films, especially Quick Gun Murugun. When I was shooting in Mumbai, I admired a car. Later, it was sent to my hotel. I was surprised to learn it had been sent by Akshay Kumar. When I visited his home, he showed me shelves filled with CDs of my films. He told me that whenever he had doubts about expressions or comic timing, he watched my performances. That remains one of the greatest compliments I have ever received.
What is the biggest lesson life has taught you?
Never chase material things. God gave me work, and that has sustained me all my life. I never dreamt of owning palaces or living lavishly. One blessing I cherish is my cottage near Tirumala, named Rajendra Prasadam by C Narayana Reddy. That gives me immense peace.
What keeps you motivated even today?
Wherever I go, people recognise me and treat me like one of their own. That love comes with responsibility. As long as God gives me health and opportunities, I will continue working sincerely.
Who has inspired you the most?
NT Rama Rao and Charlie Chaplin. If you combine NTR’s discipline with Chaplin’s brilliance in comedy, you get Rajendra Prasad.
How would you define cinema?
Cinema is entertainment, but entertainment isn’t just laughter. If a film makes you cry, think or relax, it has entertained you. That’s why a film like Aa Naluguru continues to live in people’s hearts.
How do you define success?
Success is respecting your work and doing it with complete sincerity. I’ve acted in over 300 films — some were blockbusters, some were flops. But nobody can say I didn’t perform honestly in any of them. That is my biggest achievement.
What message would you like to share with your fans?
Talent alone isn’t enough. You need humility, sincerity and gratitude. I have survived for over four decades because so many people believed in me and supported me. Never stop learning, never stop working hard, and always remain grateful.