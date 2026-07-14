Rasa Kootami gives folk arts new audience

That is exactly what Rasa Kootami achieved. The festival was born of a concern that many traditional artists continue to carry centuries of heritage yet find fewer spaces where their work is truly seen and appreciated. “We started it from a simple worry: our traditional artists are extraordinary, but the ecosystem around them is thinning. A puppeteer or a folk balladeer can hold a thousand years in his hands and still struggle to find an audience. And, Rasa Kootami is our attempt to build that living ecosystem, where artists are seen, supported and celebrated,” shared Sunil Sathyavolu, co-founder of Rasa Kootami.