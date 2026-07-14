Rasa Kootami gives folk arts new audience

Long before the first performance began, Shilparamam had already started telling its own story. As the lights came on and the first notes filled the air, the 3rd edition of Rasa Kootami — literally meaning a gathering of rasikas — settled into its true rhythm. What followed wasn’t just an evening of performances. It felt like a celebration of traditions that still have the power to make people pause, bring generations together and spark wonders.
Children watched the puppet show with fascination, older visitors smiled at stories they had known for years, while youngsters quietly swapped their phone screens for the stage in front of them.
That is exactly what Rasa Kootami achieved. The festival was born of a concern that many traditional artists continue to carry centuries of heritage yet find fewer spaces where their work is truly seen and appreciated. “We started it from a simple worry: our traditional artists are extraordinary, but the ecosystem around them is thinning. A puppeteer or a folk balladeer can hold a thousand years in his hands and still struggle to find an audience. And, Rasa Kootami is our attempt to build that living ecosystem, where artists are seen, supported and celebrated,” shared Sunil Sathyavolu, co-founder of Rasa Kootami.
With the theme Sampradaya, Parampara, Bdhyata or tradition, lineage and responsibility, the evening unfolded amazing performances. Telangana’s endangered Koyya Bommalaata brought carved wooden puppets to life with remarkable precision, while Yakshagaanam filled the stage with colourful costumes, music and stories from the epics. Bharatanatyam came with a distinctive Deccan touch, Sapthamathre showcased strength through the traditional mudgar, and Kalaripayattu displayed discipline and grace rooted in one of the world’s oldest martial traditions.
The stage, however, was only one part of the experience. Around it, visitors lingered at art installations, watched artisans at work and stopped to admire Cheriyal scroll paintings and the 150-year-old tradition of Katamaraju Kathalu.
The closing fusion of live percussion, vocals and electronic music summed up the spirit of Rasa Kootami. It wasn’t about changing tradition to fit modern tastes. It was about letting tradition speak in a language today’s audiences could connect with. “Tradition is not a museum — it’s a relay. Every classical form we reserve today was once someone’s bold experiment. The blend is our way of saying to a younger audience: this inheritance is alive, it’s yours, and it can still speak in your language,” Sunil added.
As the evening came to an end, people walked away carrying more than photographs or videos. They left with stories, melodies and moments that lingered, proving that culture stays alive not only through artists, but through every audience willing to pause, watch and listen.