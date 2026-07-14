Zishta: Decade of Keeping India's Craft Heritage Alive

At a time when mass-produced products dominate Indian homes, Zishta has spent the last decade championing a different philosophy of bringing back traditional cookware, dinnerware and handcrafted home essentials that are deeply rooted in India’s cultural heritage. What began as an effort to preserve indigenous craftsmanship has evolved into a movement that connects modern households with centuries-old knowledge systems while supporting artisan communities across the country.

Today, Zishta founded by Meera Ramakrishnan, Archish Mathe Madhavan and Varishta Sampath works with over 650 artisans across 15 states, reviving more than 100 traditional crafts. As the brand celebrates its 10th anniversary in July, its Hyderabad flagship store in Banjara Hills has become more than a retail space. Designed as an experience centre, it allows visitors to explore the stories, science and significance behind India’s traditional materials and craftsmanship. In an interaction with Meera Ramakrishnan, co-founder of Zishta, she reflects on the brand’s journey and why preserving India’s living heritage is more relevant than ever.

Excerpts

What inspired you to start Zishta?

We realised India was losing not just traditional cookware and crafts but an entire way of living. Every region had utensils and household objects designed around its food, climate and culture. As modern materials replaced them, we were also losing the stories, knowledge and livelihoods associated with these crafts. Zishta was created to bridge India’s centuries-old wisdom with modern homes. We aren’t simply reviving products, we’re reviving the purpose and traditions behind them.