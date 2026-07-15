HYDRAA removes structures from Pedda Cheruvu Full Tank Level

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA on Tuesday cleared encroachments from Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu in Uppal Assembly constituency, reclaiming 2,180 square yards within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) limits as part of an ongoing restoration project.

The lake has an FTL area of 30 acres, of which nearly 16 acres had been encroached upon. Around 12 acres are occupied by permanent structures. Without disturbing these, HYDRAA focused on clearing nearly four acres occupied by temporary sheds and huts. As part of the drive, the agency demolished an under-construction G+2 commercial building spread over 1,900 sq yd and an auto garage occupying another 280 sq yd.

Officials said residents of the temporary settlements, many of whom depend on waste collection and daily wage labour, faced repeated flooding whenever the lake filled during the monsoon. HYDRAA has recommended 2BHK houses for eligible families, and the state government has initiated steps to prioritise their allotment.

The clearance will facilitate the expansion of the lake’s FTL under the `19 crore Ramanthapur Pedda Cheruvu restoration and development project, paving the way for bund strengthening and other rejuvenation works.