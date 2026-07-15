Kashmira Pardeshi: Hyderabad has completely spoiled me when it comes to food

When Netflix’s Glory dropped, audiences found themselves unable to look away from Kashmira Pardeshi, but for those who have been following her since Nartanasala (2018), Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019), or The Freelancer (2023), this came as no surprise. The actress has spent years crossing industries and languages, collecting experiences like stamps in a passport, and it shows every single time she appears on screen. In conversation with CE, she opens up about Glory, Hyderabad memories and more.
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What excited you most about your role in Glory?
What excited me most was how layered Bharti Shekhawat was. She’s not someone you can define very easily, and that complexity instantly drew me in. She’s sharp and emotionally controlled, sometimes vulnerable and at other times completely unpredictable, and as an actor, those are the kinds of roles you wait for.
How did you mentally prepare yourself for Glory?
I think the intense atmosphere of the show naturally pulls you in because the stakes are so personal for every character. I focused more on understanding the motives and power dynamics rather than trying to make things look dramatic. I also worked on restraint, because sometimes intensity works better when it is underplayed.
Did any scene in Glory emotionally challenge you while playing Bharti?
The confrontation scenes with Dev Singh (played by Divyenndu). Those were emotionally challenging for me because Bharti had to maintain her composure externally while so much was happening internally, and at the same time, she was still trying to provoke him. Those scenes are tricky because you cannot perform them too loudly, as it becomes too obvious and overdone. I had to find a balance where she felt powerful and in control.
How did it feel sharing screen space with actors like Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu and Ashutosh Rana?
It was honestly a huge learning experience. They are all such different actors with very distinct energies and approaches to performance. With Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu, the scenes felt very organic because both are very giving actors, which pushes you to stay present and stay fully involved in the moment.
How has acting in different languages influenced you as an actor?
It has shaped me immensely because every industry has a different rhythm, culture, and storytelling style. Working in multiple languages constantly pushes you out of your comfort zone and teaches you adaptability. You learn to communicate emotion beyond language, and I think that has made me more instinctive as an actor. It has also made me more open as a person because I am constantly learning from different people and environments.
How was your experience working in Telugu cinema?
Not just Telugu, but the South industry has been a very important part of my journey. One thing I really admire there is the scale and passion with which films are mounted. Audiences are deeply invested in cinema, and I love the passion they have for it.
Hyderabad memory that still makes you smile?
Definitely the food! Hyderabad has completely spoiled me when it comes to food. But one memory that is really special to me is from much before I became an actor. I remember visiting Ramoji Film City with my nani when I was around 10 years old. Almost 12 years later, I was shooting there and got to have her visit my set. That felt very surreal and full-circle for me.
Was there ever a time in your journey when you felt like giving up, and how did you overcome it?
I think every actor goes through phases of self-doubt because this profession is so unpredictable. There are moments when things don’t move at the pace you expect them to, and you begin to question yourself. But somewhere, I have always believed that consistency matters more than panic. I kept focusing on improving my work, being prepared, and staying open to learning. Eventually, you realise that every phase, even the difficult ones, adds something valuable and makes you stronger.
Off-screen, what keeps you grounded?
My family and close friends keep me grounded. They’ve known me long before films happened, so around them, everything feels very normal. I also think staying connected to simple routines helps, whether it is working out or spending time alone. I do that a lot because it recharges me, especially travelling solo. The industry can get overwhelming if your entire identity depends on it, so I try to maintain a balance.
What’s next?
I’m looking for roles that challenge me. Characters that are layered and have a strong inner world really excite me, something that leaves an impact. I’m also reading and discussing a few interesting projects across languages, including feature films and web series.