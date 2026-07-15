Mamta Sharma: Dance anthems are just one layer of me

She has sung songs that people may not remember the films for, but can recite every lyric to. For over a decade, Mamta Sharma has been the powerhouse voice behind some of biggest party anthems — Munni Badnaam Hui (Dabangg), Anarkali Disco Chali (Housefull 2), Fevicol Se (Dabangg 2), Aata Majhi Satakli (Singham Returns), and Munna Badnaam Hua (Dabangg 3), or her Telugu songs Kevvu Keka (Gabbar Singh), Ayyo Paapam (Yevadu), Khakhee Chokka (Sardaar Gabbar Singh) and Full Kick (Khiladi).
Now, with Chatni from Dhamaal 4 joining her repertoire and her independent single Kangna showcasing a more personal artistic side, the singer speaks to CE about her journey from chasing a dream in Mumbai to becoming one of Bollywood’s most recognisable voices.
Mamta’s story began with live shows and bhajans while she was still in school. Bollywood was always the dream. Looking back, she recalls meeting the man who gave her first big break. She warmly begins, “10 years later, my dream came true when I met Lalit Pandit ji of the Jatin-Lalit duo. He gave me the opportunity to sing Munni Badnaam Hui for Salman Khan sir’s Dabangg, and it literally changed everything overnight.”
There was no looking back. Bollywood, independent music and stages across the world followed. “I’m still creating, still evolving,” she says, adding, “Every phase has taught me something, and I’m genuinely grateful for every bit of this journey.”
Following up a song like Munni Badnaam Hui isn’t easy. “I’d be lying if I said there’s no pressure. There is,” she admits. But she refuses to let past successes overshadow new work. “Comparison is the enemy of creativity. Every song is born in its own moment and serves its own purpose. If I keep measuring every new song against Munni Badnaam Hui, I’ll never allow it to have its own identity,” she reflects.
Mamta knows the success of songs like Munni Badnaam Hui can never be predicted. She reflects, “When you’re recording a song, you always hope it works, but you can never predict that kind of impact. Even after more than a decade, it’s still played at weddings, parties, college festivals and celebrations. That’s not something you can plan — it’s a blessing from God.”
Talking of her recent project, Dhamaal has always thrived on chaos and comedy, and Chatni fits right into that world. “Chatni is so much fun! The first time I heard the composition, I couldn’t stop smiling,” she expresses.
Two things sealed the deal: Aditya Dev’s music production and her love for the franchise. “It felt like the right song at the right time, for the right film,” she notes.
She knew the song had something special while recording it. She recalls, “The energy in the room, the way the team reacted, and the way the hook stayed in your head immediately after hearing it — that all happened with Chatni. I even told my team that this was going to be everywhere. I trust my instinct when it comes to songs, and I genuinely feel this one has that magic.”
If Chatni is Mamta in familiar territory, Kangna reflects a more personal side. Unlike film songs, it came without commercial constraints. “It wasn’t meant to be commercial or film-driven — just a song that genuinely feels like a real sangeet or wedding celebration,” she states. The track was born when lyricist Jass Pannu approached composer Bad-Ash with an idea rooted in Indian wedding culture.
That authenticity is why she sees independent music as more than a detour. “Independent music gives you something Bollywood can’t always offer — freedom. The freedom to choose your collaborators, theme and timeline. Kangna is not the last — it’s just the beginning of this new chapter for me,” she highlights.
As she embraces this newfound creative freedom, she also reflects on the doubts that shaped her journey. “There were moments in the beginning when I wondered whether people would only see me as the singer of item songs. I did worry whether I’d get opportunities to showcase other aspects of my voice,” she admits.
Over time, that perspective changed. She highlights, “These songs have brought joy to millions of people. They’ve made people dance during some of the happiest moments of their lives. How can that ever be a bad thing?” Today, she sees them as one part of her identity. She adds, “Identity is something you build over time, and mine has many layers. The dance anthems are just one beautiful and bold layer of it.”
For Mamta, delivering an item song is about more than technique. “It’s a complete mind-and-body preparation,” she enthuses. She listens to the track repeatedly before recording, then imagines the visuals, crowd and energy of the moment. Her closing thought reflects what has driven her for over a decade. She concludes, “I want to keep creating music that makes people feel something — joy, celebration and connection. That’s the goal.”