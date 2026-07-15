Mouth taping: Sleep fix or health risk?

Researchers have also been examining whether the practice is actually effective for improving sleep. Sharing what current studies indicate, Dr V Nagarjuna Maturu, senior consultant and clinical director, clinical and interventional pulmonology at Yashoda Hospitals, shares, “A recent 2025 scoping review identified only a small number of studies, many of which were of modest quality and involved carefully selected patients. While some studies have reported improvements in snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), the findings are inconsistent and insufficient to recommend mouth taping as a standard treatment. At present, it should be viewed as an experimental adjunct rather than an evidence-based therapy.”