Parks, food courts under flyovers on the cards in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s flyovers have long symbolised the city’s rapid growth, but the spaces beneath them have largely remained neglected. That could soon change, with the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) proposing a comprehensive study to transform these underutilised areas into parks, sports courts, food courts, EV charging stations, Mohalla Clinics and other public amenities.

The proposed study will identify and assess vacant spaces beneath flyovers across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA) and recommend suitable urban uses based on surrounding land use, traffic movement, pedestrian activity and community needs.

Officials told TNIE that the study will prepare a GIS-based inventory of under-flyover spaces and recommend facilities such as open gyms, vending zones, commercial kiosks, cycling tracks, commuter amenities, public toilets and recreational spaces wherever feasible. It will also prepare conceptual layouts, urban design proposals, utility plans, cost estimates and phased implementation strategies. The feasibility of projects such as pay-and-park facilities, gardens, retail kiosks and digital display screens will also be examined.

The study will assess financial viability and recommend implementation through public-private partnerships (PPP), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding and advertisement revenue, besides suggesting long-term maintenance and governance mechanisms.

Under the proposed action plan, HUMTA will prioritise flyovers with high development potential before conducting site inspections, stakeholder consultations and technical, financial, environmental and operational assessments. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) will then be prepared for priority locations.

Officials said the initiative aims to improve urban aesthetics, strengthen pedestrian infrastructure, promote non-motorised transport, create community-oriented public spaces and generate additional revenue through productive use of public land.