POCSO accused in Hyderabad booked again for allegedly 'abducting' minor survivor in earlier case

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man already facing charges under the POCSO Act has been booked again for allegedly kidnapping the 17-year-old girl who is the victim in the earlier case.

According to the police, the accused, Chaitanya, was booked by Addagudur police after the girl’s family alleged that he had been stalking and harassing her. A case was registered under Sections 329(4) and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 read with Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

The minor, a native of Addagudur mandal who is pursuing her studies in Hyderabad, had become acquainted with Chaitanya during visits to her native village.

On Monday, she was produced before the Bharosa Centre in Bhuvanagiri, where her statement was recorded. She was directed to appear again on Tuesday for further medical examination.

Police said the girl returned to her family’s residence later that night. However, her family found her missing around 2.30 am and alleged that Chaitanya had abducted her.

Based on their complaint, Malakpet police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the BNS (kidnapping) and launched an investigation to trace the girl and the accused.