Telangana court rejects bail to youth in 'rich minor girls trap' case

HYDERABAD: The Nampally court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Jumbulla Jitinder Reddy alias Jithin (24), one of the accused in a case involving alleged sexual exploitation and intimidation of minors.

According to the prosecution, one of the victims became acquainted with Jithin through a common friend. He allegedly behaved inappropriately with her, took intimate photographs without her consent and later threatened to share them with her family to force her into a relationship. He is also accused of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Miyapur.

The prosecution further alleged that Jithin physically assaulted the victim on several occasions, intimidated her and extorted money from her. The girl reportedly borrowed money from friends and paid him a total of Rs 2.48 lakh.

The court was also informed that some of Jithin’s associates allegedly behaved inappropriately with the victim during parties. Jithin and members of a group allegedly circulated her personal photographs and rumours, causing severe emotional distress and damage to her reputation.

Counsel for the accused argued that the investigation was complete except for the filing of the chargesheet.

However, the prosecution opposed bail, stating that the probe was at a crucial stage and his release could influence the investigation and witnesses. After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the bail petition.