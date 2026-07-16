Annu Kapoor: Stories Over Stardom, Always

Can we expect to see you in more Telugu films?

I did receive an opportunity and acted in the Telugu film Rules Ranjann, directed by Rathinam Krishna, about two or three years ago. The shooting happened in Hyderabad. I must admit I am not very familiar with the southern film industry, and I hope people will pardon me for that.



What does Annu Kapoor do when he isn’t shooting?

(Laughs) I wish I had the luxury of doing something else. Most of my time goes into running my production company and working hard to earn enough to manage both my home and my business. I enjoy reading literature and listening to music. My tastes are extremely diverse. One moment I may be listening to Lata Mangeshkar or Kishore Kumar, and half an hour later I could be listening to Symphony No. 14 in G minor. Similarly, my reading ranges from philosophy and Marcus Aurelius to Kabir and Rajneesh. These are my passions.



What does cinema mean to you?

Among all art forms, cinema comes closest to portraying reality. Theatre, sculpture, and painting rely heavily on symbolism and imagination, whereas cinema recreates life as closely as possible. If you have to show an oak tree in a film, you cannot simply plant a neem tree and expect the audience to believe it is an oak. Theatre allows for that imaginative leap, but cinema demands greater realism.



How would you define success?

Success is extremely important in a society that judges people by their achievements. People are assessed and evaluated based on how successful they appear. However, success and talent are two very different things. A successful person is often assumed to be talented, but that is not always true. Even someone with destructive intentions can achieve success in their own way. Hitler, for example, was successful in attaining power and influencing history, though for horrific reasons. Therefore, success should never be the sole measure of a person’s worth or ability. Stardom, wealth, or box-office hits do not necessarily define talent.