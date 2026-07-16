Annu Kapoor: Stories Over Stardom, Always

Few actors have enjoyed the kind of longevity and versatility that Annu Kapoor has. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has consistently chosen characters that leave a lasting impression rather than merely chasing stardom. From television classics to memorable roles on the big screen, the veteran actor has built a reputation for bringing depth and authenticity to every performance. Now, he returns with Uttar Da Puttar, a film that explores the conflict between science and superstition through an intriguing protagonist. In a conversation with CE, Annu Kapoor speaks about the film, his journey, cinema, and what continues to inspire him.
Excerpts
Tell us about the character in Uttar Da Puttar.
Uttar Da Puttar, produced by Sandiip Kapur and directed by Ravinder Siwach, explores the intersection of superstition and so-called occult sciences. I play a man who is deeply obsessed with vastu, numerology, and other mystical beliefs. Ironically, he is also the head of a coaching centre and a respected professor of physics. His fixation with the north direction forms the central premise of the film. In Hindi, uttar means both ‘answer’ and ‘north’, but here it refers to the direction. So, Uttar Da Puttar literally means ‘the son of the north’.
What made you choose this role?
Any good script with meaningful content is always welcome. It is a blessing to portray a character with so many contradictions and complexities.
How do you choose your scripts?
Over the last 44 years, there have been times when I accepted roles purely for financial reasons. But my preference has always been to be part of a good film with a strong subject, meaningful content, and a well-written role.
What has kept you motivated throughout your journey?
I burnt all my bridges long ago. Mumbai is my karmabhoomi and my home. It is too late for me to think about any other profession. Life and circumstances never gave me that option. Interestingly, I had once wanted to become an IAS officer and serve the country. But destiny had different plans and pushed me towards the performing arts.
What are the biggest challenges in the film industry?
I don’t think the struggle is unique to the film industry. Existence itself is a fierce battle. Whether you are in cinema, IT, politics, or any other profession, life constantly challenges you. To survive, one has to be physically, mentally, and emotionally strong. Nevertheless, in the end, all of us lose to time.
Is there any character you’ve played that closely relates to your real life?
There are two or three characters that are very close to my heart. One is Kabir, whom I portrayed nearly 40 years ago on television. Another is hosting Antakshari. Now, the character I play in Uttar Da Puttar is equally close to me. I always try my best to give every character meaning and relevance, whether it is this role or any other.
Can we expect to see you in more Telugu films?
I did receive an opportunity and acted in the Telugu film Rules Ranjann, directed by Rathinam Krishna, about two or three years ago. The shooting happened in Hyderabad. I must admit I am not very familiar with the southern film industry, and I hope people will pardon me for that.
What does Annu Kapoor do when he isn’t shooting?
(Laughs) I wish I had the luxury of doing something else. Most of my time goes into running my production company and working hard to earn enough to manage both my home and my business. I enjoy reading literature and listening to music. My tastes are extremely diverse. One moment I may be listening to Lata Mangeshkar or Kishore Kumar, and half an hour later I could be listening to Symphony No. 14 in G minor. Similarly, my reading ranges from philosophy and Marcus Aurelius to Kabir and Rajneesh. These are my passions.
What does cinema mean to you?
Among all art forms, cinema comes closest to portraying reality. Theatre, sculpture, and painting rely heavily on symbolism and imagination, whereas cinema recreates life as closely as possible. If you have to show an oak tree in a film, you cannot simply plant a neem tree and expect the audience to believe it is an oak. Theatre allows for that imaginative leap, but cinema demands greater realism.
How would you define success?
Success is extremely important in a society that judges people by their achievements. People are assessed and evaluated based on how successful they appear. However, success and talent are two very different things. A successful person is often assumed to be talented, but that is not always true. Even someone with destructive intentions can achieve success in their own way. Hitler, for example, was successful in attaining power and influencing history, though for horrific reasons. Therefore, success should never be the sole measure of a person’s worth or ability. Stardom, wealth, or box-office hits do not necessarily define talent.