Do not wait till deadline to submit EFs, advises RV Karnan

HYDERABAD: With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of electoral rolls entering a crucial phase, Hyderabad District Election Officer RV Karnan has urged voters not to wait until the deadline to submit their Enumeration Forms (EFs), advising them to do so at least three to four days in advance to facilitate timely digitisation.

Days after SIR staff were allegedly attacked in Hyderabad, Karnan, in an interview with TNIE’s S Bachan Jeet Singh, warned that anyone obstructing election officials would face strict action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act.

Many Hyderabad voters say they haven’t received Enumeration Forms. What should they do?

BLOs have distributed Enumeration Forms to almost all eligible voters in Hyderabad. Anyone who has not received a form should immediately contact the concerned BLO, BLO supervisor or call the Voter Helpline (1950). Voters can also download and submit the form online through the ECINet app or the Voters’ Service Portal before the deadline.

What is your message for voters waiting until the last day to submit their Enumeration Forms?

I urge voters not to wait until the last day. Submit the form at least three to four days before the deadline to help GHMC complete digitisation on time and avoid last-minute rush. Every form must be scrutinised and digitised before the draft electoral roll is prepared. Early submission also allows time to rectify discrepancies.

Those who do not submit the form risk their names being omitted from the draft roll. Form distribution in Hyderabad has reached nearly 100%, while about 26% of the received forms have been digitised. During the exercise, about 24% of electors were found to have shifted, were untraceable or were reported deceased.