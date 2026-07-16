Do not wait till deadline to submit EFs, advises RV Karnan

HYDERABAD: With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of electoral rolls entering a crucial phase, Hyderabad District Election Officer RV Karnan has urged voters not to wait until the deadline to submit their Enumeration Forms (EFs), advising them to do so at least three to four days in advance to facilitate timely digitisation.
Days after SIR staff were allegedly attacked in Hyderabad, Karnan, in an interview with TNIE’s S Bachan Jeet Singh, warned that anyone obstructing election officials would face strict action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act.
Many Hyderabad voters say they haven’t received Enumeration Forms. What should they do?
BLOs have distributed Enumeration Forms to almost all eligible voters in Hyderabad. Anyone who has not received a form should immediately contact the concerned BLO, BLO supervisor or call the Voter Helpline (1950). Voters can also download and submit the form online through the ECINet app or the Voters’ Service Portal before the deadline.
What is your message for voters waiting until the last day to submit their Enumeration Forms?
I urge voters not to wait until the last day. Submit the form at least three to four days before the deadline to help GHMC complete digitisation on time and avoid last-minute rush. Every form must be scrutinised and digitised before the draft electoral roll is prepared. Early submission also allows time to rectify discrepancies.
Those who do not submit the form risk their names being omitted from the draft roll. Form distribution in Hyderabad has reached nearly 100%, while about 26% of the received forms have been digitised. During the exercise, about 24% of electors were found to have shifted, were untraceable or were reported deceased.
What steps has GHMC taken to create awareness?
GHMC has launched a multi-pronged awareness campaign through door-to-door visits by BLOs, autorickshaw announcements, newspaper, TV and social media advertisements, banners, posters and hoardings. We have also held meetings with political parties, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and Resident Welfare Associations, besides sending SMSes to GHMC property taxpayers. Help desks and additional facilitation centres have been set up, more staff deployed where needed, and youth volunteers engaged. BLAs have been requested to submit about 50 forms daily. Progress is reviewed every two hours.
Many voters face online submission issues due to Aadhaar-EPIC mismatches or missing 2002 records. What is your advice?
Those facing technical issues should submit the form offline. It is a safe and reliable option, and voters receive a signed acknowledgement from the BLO, ensuring the form is accepted for processing.
What should voters do if they do not have their 2002 electoral records?
They should fill the Enumeration Form using their current details. Even if there are spelling mistakes in the electoral roll, they should write their names exactly as they appear. Corrections can be made later through the prescribed process.
There have been reports of BLOs being manhandled. What action will be taken?
Election officials are performing statutory duties entrusted by the Election Commission of India. Any attack on or obstruction of polling personnel is a serious offence. Strict legal action will be taken under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
What is your appeal to Hyderabad’s voters?
I urge every eligible voter to cooperate with BLOs and submit Enumeration Forms well before the deadline. Those who have not received a form should immediately contact their BLO, BLO Supervisor or call 1950. Voters should rely only on official sources such as the Voter Helpline, ECINet app and the Voters’ Service Portal. Timely submission is essential to ensure inclusion in the draft electoral roll.