Eunoia Innovations: Cleaning Lakes, Mapping Rivers, Securing Coasts

What’s the roadmap ahead?

Our immediate focus is scaling the fully autonomous version of the ‘Aqua Skimmer’ so it can operate without a human operator, and expanding our municipal pilots into long-term deployment contracts across more Indian cities. Alongside this, we’re developing a bigger version of the ‘Aqua Skimmer’ with a larger collection capacity and range, aimed at bigger lakes, rivers and coastal stretches where the current model reaches its limits.

We’re also scaling our Unmanned Survey Vessel line for hydrography — building on the work we’ve already done with the Indian Maritime University — to serve bathymetric and hydrographic survey needs for ports, inland waterways and research institutions. On the defence side, we’re developing a dedicated Defence USV for maritime security, extending the same autonomy and navigation stack we’ve built for cleaning and survey into surveillance and patrol applications, drawing on our experience working with the Territorial Army.

Longer term, we’re looking at exports to other developing countries facing similar water pollution challenges, and continuing to build out our Autonomous Navigation Vision model so it can be adapted across our full range of platforms. In short, our roadmap is to develop an end-to-end unmanned marine solution spanning sustainability, survey and defence.